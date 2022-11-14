D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

RSP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.06. 233,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.