D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $6.91 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $34.02. 21,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,135. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

