D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,161,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,502,000 after acquiring an additional 125,078 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 243,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.8% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.25. 83,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

