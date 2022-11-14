D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 127,306 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,289.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.4 %

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

DT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.37. 25,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,375. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

