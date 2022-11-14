D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 745 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $147.42. 73,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,102. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

