D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,104 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 2.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $10.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.65. 53,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.03. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.