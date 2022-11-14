Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

CTKB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,465.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,045,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,581,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $44,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,045,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,581,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.