CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Reduced by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 110,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

