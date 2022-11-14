CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVV opened at $6.23 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

