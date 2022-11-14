Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Danaher by 29.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.06. 159,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.07. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

