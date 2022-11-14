Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 480 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.44. 15,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,123. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.48 and its 200-day moving average is $312.97.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.73.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

