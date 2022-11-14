Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 43,900 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.20% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 347,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. 85,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

