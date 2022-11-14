Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $7.13 on Monday, reaching $310.95. 50,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

