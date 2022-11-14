Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 9,792 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9,792.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.29. 77,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

