Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 2,774 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.65. 107,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.