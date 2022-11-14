Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 11,392 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 2.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,165. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.