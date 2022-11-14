Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,425 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 1,433,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,361. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

