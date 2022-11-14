Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 772 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

INTU stock traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.64. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

