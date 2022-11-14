Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 325 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.
Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $359.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,925. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
