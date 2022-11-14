Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLTH. Cowen dropped their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,232,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,817 shares of company stock worth $897,393. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cue Health by 124.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cue Health by 43.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cue Health by 28.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

