CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $23.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Price Performance

CS Disco stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $607.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.39.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 44.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

