Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $417,740.40

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00019281 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $99.70 million and $417,740.40 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00586506 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.00 or 0.30550144 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
