Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $266.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023849 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

