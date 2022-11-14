Critical Contrast: PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) & Its Peers

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PrimeEnergy Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million $2.10 million 7.64 PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors $9.54 billion $713.74 million 4.92

Profitability

PrimeEnergy Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 24.89% 16.25% 8.30% PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors -1.77% 13.97% 11.47%

Volatility & Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources’ rivals have a beta of -12.30, indicating that their average share price is 1,330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PrimeEnergy Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors 1625 9382 14804 423 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.67%. Given PrimeEnergy Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PrimeEnergy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

