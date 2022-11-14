Critical Analysis: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -3.01% -3.16% -1.92% Grab N/A -54.71% -37.79%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.13 -$527.78 million ($1.16) -32.31 Grab $675.00 million 16.30 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Zillow Group and Grab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 3 13 5 0 2.10 Grab 1 5 10 0 2.56

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.76, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. Grab has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 83.11%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Zillow Group.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.