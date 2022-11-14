Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 23rd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of DHY opened at $1.87 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.54.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
