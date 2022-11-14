Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 23rd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DHY opened at $1.87 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

