Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Issues Earnings Results

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRARY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 54,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,673. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRARY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

