CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
PMTS opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $261.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.
