Cowen Trims R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price to $25.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 192.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $5,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,308,124.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $5,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,308,124.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,440,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,482,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

