Cowen Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Market Perform

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.
Roche Trading Down 4.6 %
OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.