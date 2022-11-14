Cowen Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Market Perform

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,790 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Roche by 26.1% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 665,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

