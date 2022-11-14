Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $515.86. 23,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,505. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

