Cosmos Price Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.94 billion and $236.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.28 or 0.00061823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00079171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023897 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

