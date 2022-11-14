Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.89. Cosan shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5,511 shares traded.
CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Cosan Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
