Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.89. Cosan shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5,511 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Cosan Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cosan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Cosan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,286,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,208 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 154.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 458,743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cosan by 8,546.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 429,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

