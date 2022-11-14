Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 3.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Corteva by 27.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 24.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 243.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,457 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 344.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.