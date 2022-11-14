Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CLABF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 50,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

