Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
Shares of CLABF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 50,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.81.
Core One Labs Company Profile
