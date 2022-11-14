CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 2,543 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 86,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,500. The company has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

