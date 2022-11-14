CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.02. 17,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

