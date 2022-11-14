CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 3,992 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 672,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 487,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

