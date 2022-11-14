CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.15% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,698. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

