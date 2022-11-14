CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys Shares of 88,955 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 277.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

