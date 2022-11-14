CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 130,728 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 130,728 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. 855,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,332,586. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.