CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.42% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBDP stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.38. 5,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,421. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

