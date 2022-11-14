Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is S&T Bank PA’s 10th Largest Position

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics comprises about 2.1% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.47% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 428,323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 289,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. 1,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

