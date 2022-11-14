Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE:CPLF traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.94. The company has a market cap of C$245.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$24.99.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

