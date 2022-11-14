Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of CPSS stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,294. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

