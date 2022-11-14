ConstitutionDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $74.40 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $107.89 million and $74.40 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002721 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.