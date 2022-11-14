Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Purchases 17,888 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,792,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,288,000 after acquiring an additional 592,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $398.66 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.06.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

