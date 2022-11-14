ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

COP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.95. 200,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.