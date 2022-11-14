ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
COP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.95. 200,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
