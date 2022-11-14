ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $133.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

