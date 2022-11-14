Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 24.1% in October

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Concord Medical Services Trading Down 3.0 %
Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.