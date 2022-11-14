Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 24.1% in October

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 3.0 %

Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.